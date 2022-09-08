What We Have Here Is A Failure To Educate

I really enjoyed the feature on “21st Century Cowboys” in the Sept. 1 edition. Two comments by Stacy Davies startled me: “Parents call and say ‘I just realized my son is 16 and I’ve never taught him how to work. Can you teach him how to work?’”

It seems obvious that someone needs to teach this parent how to parent. Then the kicker that encapsulates an indictment of our educational system: “They have a desire to work,” Davies says, “but they don’t have any idea how to think and problem solve.”

Now that’s scary. Adults who don’t know how to parent and educators who can’t teach kids to think and problem solve. Good luck, future.

Rene Tihista

Springfield