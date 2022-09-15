A Gentleman And A Pro

Thank you for sharing the news of Sam Brown’s passing (EW 8/25). I heard his voice singing above the post office traffic before I ever met him. His lovely voice and his guitar playing eventually led me to asking him to play at a wedding celebration my fiance and I hosted for friends and family.

Sam humored me and delivered on my request for an acoustic version of Pete Townshend’s “Let My Love Open the Door.” He was an unassuming gentleman and a seasoned professional. I hope he knew that he had fans in our community who appreciated his talents and his gentle soul.

Rock on, Sam! You will be missed.

Robyn Hathcock

Eugene