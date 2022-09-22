Keep To Your Own Lanes

Thank you, city of Eugene, and all others that made it possible, for the new Riverfront Park. Realizing it’s not finished yet, may we suggest making the signage designating lanes for walkers and lanes for bikes and motorized scooters, etc., more visible?

It doesn’t appear that the lane designations on the ground are being seen by the bicyclists and motorized folks. They just jet on by on either lane making it difficult to have a leisurely walk enjoying our new waterfront park.

Marion Sproul

Eugene