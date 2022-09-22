What I’m Thankful For

How fortunate I’ve been in my 90 years with my wonderful children, each in their own way contributing to a better world. I’m so glad that I moved to Eugene and learned from Terry McDonald, who leads St. Vincent De Paul as it provides housing and support for thousands. It was a great experience to serve on their board. And it is wonderful that Heather Buch has joined his family as she brings new ideas and leadership to Lane County.

I am also grateful for the work of Steve Manela and his work with FOOD for Lane County and Community Health Centers of Lane County, and of course for Eugene Weekly for encouraging caring and concern in our community. I do hope that it will receive more community support as it helps to build community.

Ruth Duemler

Eugene