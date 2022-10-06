The children’s designs are striking in their simplicity. One has a home that seems to have a smiley face with parents, three kids and a caption that reads, “A book of all the things I love about my home.” Others, from older people, reflect the anguish of having been homeless and now in transitional housing. Home is Where the Heart Is chronicles in art the long road to stable housing from people of all ages in St. Vincent de Paul’s various residence service programs. Twenty-three contributors at New Zone Art Gallery are giving public expression to their ideas and reflections, their experiences and heartache to being homeless in Eugene and Lane County. Some of the original pieces (displayed aptly in frames thrifted at St. Vinnies) will be available for sale, as well as prints and greeting cards featuring the designs. All sales support residence services programs at SVdP.

Home is Where the Heart Is, an exhibit from people of all ages in St. Vincent de Paul’s resident housing programs, runs through October at New Zone Art Gallery, 110 E. 11th Avenue.