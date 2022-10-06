The University Of Nike

Regarding the Slant column (8/18) praising out-going University of Oregon President Michael Schill:

“The university’s new president (Schill) is simply transitioning the school into a private university. He is the ideal person to do that.” — Nike founder and billionaire Phil Knight, 2017.

Nuff said.

Scott Fife

Eugene

Editor’s note: What praise? Pardon our sarcasm — we remarked on Schill’s fundraising skills — and then expressed our hope that the university looks for a better rounded successor and that the UO probably won’t hire a woman.