Re “Court Conduct” 10/14: I’m no fan of Marty Wilde after what he did as a legislator, but flagging him for revealing his political leaning in a supposedly nonpartisan race while not questioning his opponent’s seems a bit disingenuous.

Looking at Judge Beatrice Grace’s list of liberal and/or left-wing endorsements, I can pretty much guess which side she’d come down on.

Jerry Ritter

Springfield