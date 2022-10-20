EWEB Building For City Hall

That beautiful EWEB building on the river is still for sale. Why doesn’t our city government step up and make it our new city hall and get out of our Lane Community College Downtown Center building, which was intended to house students and provide an important educational resource for our Continuing Education programs?

It seems that neither our city council and mayor, nor our new LCC president understand what that building stands for. The EWEB building is beautiful, secure and accessible. We do not need more hotels and condominiums occupying valuable property. Make it a city hall for the citizens of our city and give us back our LCC Downtown Center, fully staffed and fully supported.

Katherine Knowles

Eugene