Health Care Is A Human Right

As a retired RN, I am delighted to see that my Oregon Nurses Association is one of 50 organizations supporting Measure 111. A “yes” vote says that we Oregonians believe health care should be a human right and requires our state to put together a plan so that, no matter the color of your skin or how much money you make, everyone will be covered. It is not a tax bill.

I look forward to the time when our state and eventually our nation, will join all other countries and thus lower the cost of health care, get better health results and promote increased kindness and happiness for us all.

Vote “yes” on your November ballot measure 111.

Shirley Kingsbury

Eugene