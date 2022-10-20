Lesley Will Work For Everyone

Voting for Dawn Lesley may be the most important vote you can make on a ballet full of important races.

As a founder and former owner of Sperry Tree Care and Pacific Tree Climbing Institute, I have a long history of living and working in Lane County. I raised my kids here, and now our grandchildren live here, too. We all deserve a board of commissioners who will work for all of us.

I know, trust and respect Lesley. She believes in personal responsibility, individual freedoms and respecting taxpayers through cost-effective, cooperative leadership.

All elections are tight this cycle. Your vote for Lesley matters more than ever.

Teresa Damron

Eugene