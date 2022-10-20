Skarlatos Can’t Have It Both Ways

It’s time for every voter to draw the line. Anyone who lies to us, before he or she is elected or when in office, does not deserve to represent us. That includes lies of denial, omission, fabrication, minimization and exaggeration.

Alek Skarlatos’ whopper in this year’s Voters’ Pamphlet that he “supports increasing the minimum wage” demonstrates very clearly his inability to tell us the truth, given his unequivocal statement two years ago, when asked to explain his philosophy on the minimum wage in an interview on radio station KNND: “I don’t think there should be a minimum wage.” If Skarlatos won’t tell you the truth now, why would he do any differently if we put him in Congress?

John Tietjen

Corvallis