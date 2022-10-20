Three Judges Judge Judge Grace The Best

We are senior Oregon judges who join the many other judges and attorneys supporting the election of sitting Lane County Circuit Judge Beatrice Grace. She is an excellent judge who serves her community and state with dignity.

Judge Grace is bright, honest and ethical. She does not represent partisan interests. She decides matters before her based on the facts and the law without preconception or bias. She is respected for her fairness by the individuals and lawyers who appear before her.

Lane County is extremely well served by Judge Grace, and we ask that you join us in keeping her on the bench.

David Brewer,

Senior Oregon Supreme Court Justice

Kip Leonard,

Senior Oregon Circuit Judge

Jack Mattison,

Senior Oregon Circuit Judge