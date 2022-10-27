Halloween Happenings

It’s time to put on your spookiest or most playful disguise. Halloween is here! The best part is that the trick-or-treat day this year falls on Monday, Oct. 31, so you can make plans for a four-day celebration of — well, Halloween! There are plenty of events to choose from. There are family-friendly gatherings such as the Halloween Costume Contest at Down To Earth (Oct. 28), Halloween Downtown (Oct. 29), the 4-H Haunted House & Fall Fest at the OSU Extension Service (Oct. 29) and the Spooky Spectacular Halloween Party at the YMCA (Oct. 31). The nights have Scary Bits of Macbeth from Shakespeare in the Dark (Oct. 30), held outdoors, and the rock musical comedy horror film Phantom of the Paradise playing at Art House (Oct. 28 and 30). You can dance the night away with the ’90s vs. 2000’s Halloween Special at Blairally (Oct. 29) or, no kidding, play Ghostly Golf (“glow-in-the-dark magic”) at Camp Putt Adventure Golf Park (through Oct. 31). Thinking Tree Spirits, Covered Bridge Brewing Group in Cottage Grove, Lowell Grange and Axe & Fiddle in Cottage Grove also have Halloween-themed events. And don’t forget Disco Halloween III, a benefit for Autism Rocks (Oct. 30).

For the times of these events and other listings, read the What’s Happening calendar.