Lesley For Commissioner

I strongly support Dawn Lesley as county commissioner for west Eugene. Why? The climate crisis. Lesley is passionate about implementing the strongest climate resilience plan for Lane County. It will be needed in the near future. Within 25 years, wildfire areas are projected to increase by over 400 percent, stream flows to diminish by over 40 percent, the Cascade snowpack to almost disappear and sea level to rise almost 2 feet. (These figures are from Lane County reports). Lesley understands this and will work hard to make sure Lane County remains livable for all inhabitants. Her candidate does not accept the need for emergency action.

Please vote for Lesley, contribute if you can (DawnLesley.org) and volunteer to get out the vote.

Jere C. Rosemeyer

Eugene