Vote For Experience — Elect Wilde

I fully support Marty Wilde for the Lane County Circuit Court Position 11. Unlike his opponent, Wilde has a significant amount of experience. He has been a judge advocate, United States Air Force, from 1998 to the present. He is an instructor of trial practice and family law for the Air Force Judge Advocate General School, and he is the Air National Guard Advisor for the Inspector General of the Air Force. His private practice includes mediation in criminal, family and military law.

He has almost four years as a representative in the Oregon House. During his time as representative, Wilde has consistently sent e-newsletters to keep his constituents informed. He has been very active in supporting the people in his district. He has a juris doctor degree from the University of Oregon School of Law.

I think that Wilde has the ability to step right into Position 11 in Lane County Circuit Court and the background to perform at a high level of competence.

Roz Stein

Eugene