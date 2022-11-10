A Rich Conversation

Before retiring I was a daily and weekly newspaper editor in Oregon for 30-plus years. My favorite section was letters to the editor and guest commentaries. It’s difficult for me to imagine a relevant newspaper without such content.

Letters and commentaries often provide news and insights that fill in gaps in published stories, or raise issues that are worthy of our attention. Lane County has a wealth of very bright and engaged citizens who can and do contribute to our understanding of local, state and even national issues. They need a voice. We need their voices.

A truly vital publication such as Eugene Weekly carries on a rich and meaningful conversation with its readers over time. Truth emerges from this self-correction process, and everyone in our community benefits.

Ted Taylor

Eugene

Editor’s note: Ted Taylor was editor of EW from 1998 to 2016.