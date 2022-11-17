Thanks, Voters

Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote. I wish it were as easy nationally as it is in Oregon. I hope “tent city” Tina Kotek clues into the fact that the majority of Oregonians didn’t want her, and she practices a more inclusive style than Gov. Kate Brown.

Right to health care, still undecided currently, is going to bring a huge wave of buyers’ remorse if passed. When the lawsuits start and funds from schools are taken, it will not seem like such a good idea. A poorly crafted bill with no funding. The Trump brand took a hit, that’s good news. On to Georgia.

Don French

Eugene