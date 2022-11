Eugene Weekly’s Holiday Happenings Calendar

Nov. 17

ARTS/CRAFTS

Holiday Market Place, 10am-5pm today & Nov. 19, Bob Keefer Ctr., 250 S. 32nd St., Spfd.

Holiday Art Festival, 11am-5pm today & 10am-5pm Sun., Willamette Christian Ctr., 2500 W. 18th Ave.

THEATER

The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical, 7:30pm today & Nov. 19, Actors Cabaret, 996 WIllamette St. $27-57.

Nov. 18

ARTS/CRAFTS

Art for All Seasons Membership Show & Club Mud Ceramics Show & Sale (thru Dec. 16), 10am-5:30pm weekdays, noon-4pm Sun., Maude Kerns Art Ctr. 1910 E. 15th Ave.

Nov. 19

ARTS/CRAFTS

River Gallery Annual Holiday Exhibit (thru Dec. 31), River Gallery, 184 S. Main St., Independence.

DANCE

All That! Dance Company: Nutcracker Remixed, 6:30pm today, 3:30pm Nov. 20, Hult Ctr. Tickets start at $23.

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market Holiday Market, 10am-6pm today & Nov. 20, Lane Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th Ave.

THEATER

A Christmas Carol, a dramatic recitation of Dickens’ classic performed by Rickie Birran of the Man of Words Theatre Co., 1pm every day of the Holiday Market, Lane Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th Ave. FREE.

Christmas with C.S. Lewis, 2pm & 7:30pm, Hult Ctr. Tickets start at $64.

Nov. 24

RECREATION

Turkey Stuffer 5k, 8:30am, Lively Park, 6100 Thurston Rd. FREE-$20.

Turkey Trot 2022 (5k run/walk & 10k run), 9am, Alton Baker Park. $25-35. Reg. at FoodForLaneCounty.org.

Nov. 25

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market Holiday Market, 10am-6pm today, Nov. 26 & 27, Lane Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th Ave.

Eugene Weavers Guild Annual Fiber Arts Celebration & Holiday Sale, 10am-5pm today and Nov. 26, Eugene Textile Ctr., 2750 Roosevelt Blvd.

LaVelle Vineyards’ Holiday Market, noon-5pm today, Nov. 26 & Nov. 27, 89697 Sheffler Rd., Elmira.

THEATER

The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical, 7:30pm today & Nov. 26, Actors Cabaret, 996 WIllamette St. $27-57.

Nov. 26

ARTS/CRAFTS

Winter Art Sale (paintings, ceramics, photography & book launch), 10am-4pm, Eugene Garden Club, 1645 High St.

Don Dexter Gallery 25th Anniversary & Holiday Reception, 11am-4pm, Don Dexter Gallery, 2233 Willamette St.

BALLET

Ballet Fantastique: Babes in Toyland, 7:30pm today & 2:30pm Nov. 27, Hult Center. Tickets start at $15.

Nov. 27

MUSIC

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, 4pm, Matt Knight Arena. Tickets start at $50 at GoDucks.com.

Nov. 30

MUSIC

A Very Merry Christmas with Jim Brickman, songwriter-pianist, 7:30pm, Hult Center. Tickets start at $38.

Dec. 2

THEATER

A John Waters Christmas, writer-actor, 7pm, McDonald Theatre, 1010 Willamette St. $30-60.

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley, 7pm today & Dec. 3, Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 194 W. Broadway. Tickets start at $20.

The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical, 7:30pm today & 2pm Dec. 4, Actors Cabaret, 996 WIllamette St. $27-57.

Dec. 3

ARTS/CRAFTS

The Frosty Fest Mini Art Fair, noon-6pm today & Dec. 4, Dare 2 Dream Collectibles, 2680 River Rd.

MARKETS

Eugene Garden Club Annual “Green Sale,” home decorations for the holidays, 9am-1pm, Garden Clubhouse, 1645 High St.

McKenzie Christmas Bazaar, 9am-3pm, Walterville Community Ctr., 39259 Camp Creek Rd., MP 12.5.

Eugene Saturday Market Holiday Market, 10am-6pm today & Dec. 4, Lane Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th Ave.

Holiday Bazaar, 10am-4pm, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1685 W. 13th Ave.

MUSIC

The Bushnell University choir, chamber ensemble & chorale, 4pm, First Baptist Church, 2550 Meadow Rd. FREE.

Holiday Ordeal w/ Storm Large, singer-actor, 8pm, Hult Ctr. Tickets start at $45.

Dec. 4

GATHERINGS

Farmers Union Holiday Celebration, 10am-5pm, Mountain Rose Herbs Mercantile Annex, 152 W. 5th Ave., #3. FREE.

MARKETS

The Frosty Fest Mini Art Fair, noon-6pm, Dare 2 Dream Collectibles, 2680 River Rd.

MUSIC

Christmas Classics & Carols w/ Eugene Concert Choir & Orchestra & Eugene Vocal Arts, 2:30pm, Hult Ctr. $10-52.

Dec. 7

GATHERINGS

Candlelight Tours at SMJ House, 5:30pm & 6:30pm today, Dec. 14, Dec. 21 & Dec. 28, Shelton McMurphey Johnson House, 303 Willamette St. $3-6, FREE for members.

Dec. 8

MUSIC

I Wonder As I Wander — Christmas w/ The Jazz Kings, 7:30pm & 3pm Dec. 11, The Shedd. $24-36.

THEATER

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley, 7pm today, Dec. 9 & Dec. 10, 2pm Dec. 11, Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 194 W. Broadway. Tickets start at $20.

Dec. 9

THEATER

The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical, 7:30pm today & Dec. 10, 2pm Dec. 11, Actors Cabaret, 996 WIllamette St. $27-57.

Dec. 10

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market Holiday Market, 10am-6pm today & Dec. 11, Lane Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th Ave.

Holiday Art Festival ft. eight local artists, 10am-5pm today, 11am-4pm Dec. 11, Eugene Garden Club, 1645 High St.

MUSIC

Beethoven’s Ode to Joy w/ Eugene Symphony & Eugene Symphony Chorus, 7:30pm, Hult Ctr. $10-68.

Dec. 15

THEATER

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley, 7pm today, Dec. 16 & Dec. 17, 2pm Dec. 18, Oregon Contemporary Theatre, 194 W. Broadway. Tickets start at $20.

Dec. 16

GATHERINGS

Old World Holiday Tea, 2-4pm, Dorris Ranch, 205 Dorris St., Spfd. $15-18.

Laser Shows: Winter Holiday Laser Adventure, 7pm, $7; Nutcracker Fantasy, 8pm, $7, Eugene Science Ctr., 2300 Leo Harris Pkwy.

MUSIC

Candlelight Concert w/ Oregon Mozart Players, 7:30pm today & Dec. 17, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive St. $5-66.

Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite, 7:30pm today & Dec. 17, 3pm Dec. 18, The Jazz Station, 124 W. Broadway. $30.

THEATER

The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical, 7:30pm today & Dec. 17, Actors Cabaret, 996 WIllamette St. $27-57.

Dec. 17

BALLET

Nutcracker w/ Eugene Ballet Company & Orchestra Next, 2pm & 7:30pm today, 2pm Dec. 18, Hult Ctr. Tickets start at $15.

GATHERINGS

The 5th Annual Midwinter Enchantment Yule Ball, all day, Old Nick’s, 211 Washington St. Info at OldNicksPub.com.

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market Holiday Market, 10am-6pm today & Dec. 18, Lane Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th Ave.

Dec. 19

BALLET

Eugene Ballet Youth’s The Nutcracker Short & Suite, 7:30pm today & Dec. 20, Wildish Theater, 630 Main St., Spfd. $13-15.

Dec. 21

BALLET

Nutcracker w/ Eugene Ballet Company & Orchestra Next, 7:30pm today, Dec. 22 & Dec. 23, 2pm Dec. 24, Hult Ctr. Tickets start at $15.

Dec. 23

MARKETS

Eugene Saturday Market Holiday Market, 10am-6pm, 10am-4pm Dec. 24, Lane Events Ctr., 796 W. 13th Ave.

Dec. 27

THEATER

The Illusionists — Magic of the Holidays, 7:30pm today & Dec. 28, Hult Ctr. Tickets start at $35.

Dec. 31

MUSIC

New Year’s Eve w/ Eugene Symphony Orchestra ft. Peter Hollens & Evynne Hollens, 8:30pm, Hult Ctr. $42-65.