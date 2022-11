As a regular customer of Dizzy Dean’s Donuts, I am bothered by the video of the owner. I am wondering why it hasn’t been mentioned that the distance is at least 50 to 60 feet from the shop’s entrance to the site of where the person the owner tossed water was sitting, near the car wash. Is the end of the sidewalk even Dizzy Dean property at that point? And who would walk all the way down that far from his own store to douse someone (or a fire?) with a pitcher of water?

Larry Kelp

Eugene