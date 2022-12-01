Electric Heat Won’t Burn Up Your Bank Account

I heated my home with NW Natural gas, and the deep winter bill was $90 a month for five years. I installed a heat pump system and experimented between the systems for three years. I found the deep winter electric bill was $35 a month using the heat pump. This included the refrigerator, all electronics and lighting, meaning heating cost even less.

Since installing a heat pump, for summer cooling during forest fires, I’ve concluded the gas furnace costs too much to operate. In 2020 I removed the gas furnace and I now have a new large pantry.

I support all forms of rebates for heat pump installations for landlords and homeowners.

Rouanna Garden

Springfield