It’s just a quick drive for the identical twin sisters from their home base in Portland, and an even quicker trip for folk-music fans in Eugene who are in for a harmonious treat when Shook Twins and their backup band grace the stage at Soreng Theater. The sisters — Katelyn Shook on vocals and guitar, Laurie Shook on vocals and banjo — have been regulars at the Northwest String Summit and the Oregon Country Fair over the years, and they are in town for the second time since 2020 when they played at WildCraft Cider Works for the Music for the McKenzie Benefit Series. Since their debut album in 2008 (You Can Have The Rest), Shook Twins have put out four albums, two EPs and performed in hundreds of shows, all of it done with melodic ease that has been critically acclaimed and fosters a lasting bond with listeners. “For us, music is a way to give back,” Laurie Shook says in the band’s tour notes. “It’s wonderful when our songs help someone through something. At each show, we have an offering to give. It’s our way to hopefully bring joy to people.” Katelyn Shook agrees: “When we play, it’s a night for everyone to escape. We all need that as humans — maybe now more than ever.”

The Shook Twins perform at 7:30 pm Thursday, Dec. 8, at Soreng Theater at the Hult Center. Tickets are $25 to $35.