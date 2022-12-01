What ̶W̶e̶’̶r̶e̶ ̶ You’re Reading

Eugene Weekly writers are big readers, so periodically we put a little blurb in our Slant column about What We’re Reading. And, of course, Winter Reading is our annual roundup of what we are reading.

Not to get too meta on you, but we are also fascinated by what you, our readers, are reading. So we asked local bookstores to give us a list of their top sellers and choices. If you don’t see your favorite reads on these lists, then reach out and let us know at Editor@EugeneWeekly.com — we hate to miss out on a good read!

Smith Family Bookstore’s Top Recommendations

★ Crying in H-Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95

The Cat Who Saved Books by Nosuke Natsukawa, HarperVia, $24.99

Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution by R.F. Kuang, HarperVoyager, $27.99

Fave Buys from Stargate

Practice You Journal by Elena Brower, Sounds True, $16.95.

★ Tree Transformation Oracle Cards by Flora Rudolph, $35.

★ We Moon 2023: Gaia Rhythms for Womyn Mother Tongue, $22.95.

Favorites from the Folks of Books With Pictures Eugene

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr by Ram V and Filipe Andrade. Boom! Studios, 14.99

Fence: Rise by C. S. Pacat and Johanna The Mad. Boom! Studios, 14.99

My Buddy, Killer Croc by Sara Farizan and Nicoletta Baldari. DC Comics, 9.99

Book Picks from Black Sun Books

★ 52 Hikes for 52 Weeks In the Willamette Valley, Central Oregon Cascades & Coast by Franziska Weinheimer, Hike Oregon, $28.95.

Mushrooms of Cascadia: An Illustrated Key, by Michael Beug The Fungi Press, $29.95.

★ Lakes of the Cascades: 50 Enchanting Oregon Lake Hikes by Franziska Weinheimer, Hike Oregon, $28.95.

Top Reads from Tsunami Books

★ Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World by Barry Lopez, Random House, $25.20.

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $29.25.

Passenger by Cormac McCarthy, Knopf Publishing Group, $27.

Mysteries from theEugene Public Library

Find Him by Jake Hinkson. Polis, $27. Hinkson is one of the best noir practitioners working today.

The Wheel of Doll by Jonathan Ames. Mulholland Books, $22. This is Ames’ follow-up to his 2021 private eye novel A Man Named Doll.

An Honest Living by Dwyer Murphy. Viking, $26. A noir love letter to New York City.

Desert Star by Michael Connelly. Little, Brown and Company, $29. Connelly’s latest in the Rene Ballard/Harry Bosch series is one of his best.

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt. Ecco, $23. An octopus detective? Sign me up!

★ = Oregon author/book