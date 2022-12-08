The Lane Library League will host the 22nd annual Authors and Artists Fair on Saturday. This year’s event features the work of 42 local authors and nine local artists with the creators themselves there to engage directly with community members. Authors and Artists is not just an event that brings the local writing community together, it also serves as a fundraiser for the Lane Library League whose mission is to “expand and improve library service throughout Lane County.” Twenty-five percent of sales will go directly to the Lane Library League, according to the organization’s president, Bill Sullivan, the author of many well-known Northwest hiking books.

The event began in 2000 and was originally hosted at the Eugene Public Library with the proceeds going to support the campaign to build a new library. Since then the event has moved to the Lane Events Center and proceeds have gone to support small volunteer libraries in rural Oregon.

Community members who attend can look forward to conversing directly with authors and artists about their work as well as being able to purchase signed books and pieces of art from their favorite Oregonians. “An autographed book makes a better present than a lot of things,” Sullivan says. “Where else can you meet 42 authors and get autographed books on pretty much any subject?”

The Authors and Artists Fair, 10 am to 5 pm, Dec. 10, is at Lane County Events Center, 796 W. 13th Ave. FREE. $1 to $5 suggested donation.