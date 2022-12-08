Health Care Is Now A Right

Measure 111 has passed and done so by more than 20,000 votes, meaning that the majority of voters are in favor of an amendment to the state Constitution that would require the state to “ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right.”

Though we don’t intentionally choose to get sick, it would be a great relief to know that there will be affordable medical care available when we need it. Having to deal with the many symptoms that may accompany sickness is enough without having to worry about the bill and the possibility of bankruptcy which it so often brings.

The amendment does not detail how this will be accomplished. Instead it remains for our elected officials to determine a way with the help and push from we the people!

Robert Granger

Eugene