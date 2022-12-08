Lane County Should Step Up To Help The Homeless

I have read that the city should do something about homelessness here in Eugene. But what many don’t understand is that Lane County is actually responsible for the welfare of its people. The city is responsible for keeping Eugene safe, clean and livable. At what point do we stop pointing a finger at the city for trying to keep up with the demand because Lane County won’t take care of its people.

Lane County heads of departments were presented with many solutions by one neighborhood, the Whiteaker: Send case managers out to those who are being fed in the parks. Sign them up for services right there. Send mental health providers out.

I have one question, with one out of 11 people in Eugene being homeless, what will it take for Lane County to do the right thing?

Dilenia (Dee) Cardona

Eugene