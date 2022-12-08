The Will Of The People Is For Gun Safety

Regarding Measure 114 facing legal challenges, The People voted and passed Measure 114. That is how a democracy works. Measure 114 is not about taking away Constitutional rights — it is about gun safety.

Who needs high capacity magazines to hunt legally or protect themselves in a domestic situation? Why are law abiding citizens afraid of background checks or making sure gun purchases are legally valid and why are people against taking gun safety courses?

To paraphrase Shakespeare, “Methinks they doth protest too much.”

Marion Sproul

Eugene