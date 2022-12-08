Vote Tampering Is Real

In response to Dan Bryant’s 12/1 ViewPoint “Political Relief Comes to Democrats”: Exit polls are not “Who would you like to vote for?” — instead, “Who did you vote for?” The electronic ballot tampering favoring the Bush family goes back to 1988, when George H. W. Bush was losing to Bob Dole in, I think, the New Hampshire primary, by over 8 percentage points. But when the votes were tallied in the first major use of electronic voting, Bush won by over 8 points. Such a 17 point turnaround, in itself, proves electronic ballot tampering.

See my (poorly written) “Bush Wacker” letter to EW, Feb. 2, 2021, wherein John Kerry whupped George W. Bush. Please Google Columbus Free Press and Michael Connell. Connell stole the election for George W. Bush. Connell was murdered while on his way to expose his own electronic ballot tampering to the press. See “The Real Election Theft,” EW letters, Feb. 25, 2021.

I asked Professor Bob Fitrakis, editor of the Columbus Free Press, who he thought was behind these election frauds (as opposed to voter frauds). He simply said, “The CIA.”

Kevin Russell

Eugene