Dial Back Those E-Bikes

It’s been a while since the Weekly featured an article about e-bikes and that EWEB was kicking back $300 on the purchase of a new e-bike from an EWEB customer. This was a means of encouragement to get people out of their cars especially when it’s time to go shopping.

I have yet to see any e-bikes loaded with a grocery store basket piled high. But I have seen a ton of them on the bike trails traveling at high rates of speed. Yesterday, I had to yell at a young e-biker — who was healthy enough to be riding a push bike with no hands on the handlebars on the Willamette Trail — traveling at a high rate of speed. I had to yell at him to slow down because there were dog walkers just around the bend.

I’m a 72-year-old Vietnam veteran who just loves to ride the bike trails in Springfield and Eugene, but I’m getting damn tired of confronting rude cyclists. It’s not only e-bike riders but non-motorized cyclists, motorized skateboards, scooters and electric one-wheelers that travel way too fast and do not give a passing warning. So do this: Slow down and at least give a courteous warning. I always ring a bell or verbally give a voice warning without startling someone ahead of me. Plus, I always try to say thank you to someone willing to give way.

Frank Harper

Springfield