No News Is Not Good News

Thank you for the extensive Register-Guard article (“No New Guard to Replace the Old”) in the Dec. 8 issue. It was helpful for me to read more of their situation, and it filled me with grief for the losses of information and the use of analytics for news tidbits.

Appreciated the letter to the editor in the same issue that suggested University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication take over the RG. We just need a rich advocate to make that happen, I think.

Thanks, Eugene Weekly, for continuing to (1) exist and (2) report on relevant news.

Jody Irwin

Eugene