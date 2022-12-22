Results Are On Our Mind

Looks like Austin Folnagy’s work paid off in the recent Georgia election (“Georgia’s On Our Mind” by Austin Folnagy, Letters 12/15). Obviously, there is more to do to ensure voters’ rights and equity across our nation. For those of us who want to help these and other important changes come about without leaving home, there are groups like RESULTS (Results.org) working to pass critical legislation such as renewing the expanded child tax credit, creating better healthcare system for all, and passing a renters tax credit so millions of families don’t face eviction and homelessness. Each of us can use our voices beyond voting to guide Congress in the work of equity.

RESULTS and other groups help you understand and become more effective at this work, while connecting with people of all ages and from all walks of life, wanting to make a difference. We the people can accomplish making sure Congress acts.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington