The rush to Christmas is on, and if you’re still stuck for gift-giving ideas, the Eugene Saturday Market Holiday Market is ready to help through Christmas Eve. If you want to slow down at the market, Rickie Birran of Man of Words Theatre will give a special one-man performance of A Christmas Carol in Prose. Birran had been scheduled to perform the reading throughout the Holiday Market’s run, as he has done for many years, but health considerations have limited him this season to a single performance. If music is on your mind, from the Holiday Market and beyond there are choices in the run-up to Dec. 25 — be they traditional or (ahem) not so traditional. From the non-traditional music category comes The Big Dirty’s PunXmas: Punk Fest & Donation Drive. Admission is $10, but you can get in for free with either three cans of food or a lightly used coat for donation. As The Big Dirty duly notes: “Giving back is metal af!” More traditional musical fare is at Cottage Theatre in Cottage Grove with “Home for the Holidays.” The concert features vocalist Bradyn Debysingh and pianist Matthew Goss, both of whom grew up at Cottage Theatre and are now pursuing music careers in Chicago. However and wherever you celebrate the holidays, Eugene Weekly wishes you a safe and pleasant season.

The Eugene Saturday Market Holiday Market concludes 10am to 6 pm Friday, Dec. 23, and 10 am to 4 pm Saturday, Dec. 24, at the Lane Events Center, 796 W. 13th Avenue. Catch Rickie Birran’s one-man performance of A Christmas Carol in Prose at 11 am, Dec. 24, at the market’s International Food Court. PunXmas: Punk Fest & Donation Drive, is 9 pm Friday, Dec. 23 at The Big Dirty, 844 Olive Street. “Home for the Holidays,” a musical event, is 7:30 pm Friday, Dec. 23 at Cottage Theatre, 700 Village Dr., Cottage Grove. Admission is $10.