It’s been a long two years of stops and starts for Jimmy Solano and his friends in the drag community, and he’s ready to see those friends cut loose in style on a stage with bright lights to end this year. “Since the pandemic, we’ve been caged up,” he says. “I miss the hugs a lot.” Solano, who performs under the name Jhenny-Eugene, gets that chance with the Jhenny-Eugene Presents: Adios 2022 Latino Drag Show. The show’s performers play out the roles of Juan Gabriel, the late flamboyant Mexican singer-songwriter, and Paquita La Del Barrio, a Grammy-nominated Mexican singer known for her singing of ranchera music and other Mexican genres. Also, there are bows to Jenni Rivera, the late American singer known for her work in Mexican music and Katanah, a young American of Mexican descent who is fast gaining popularity. Besides having the chance for performers to take the stage in front of their community, Adios 2022 also is a fundraiser for Catholic Community Services, Habitat for Humanity and El Centro Latino Americano. ¡Feliz año nuevo!

Jhenny-Eugene Presents: Adios 2022 Latino Drag Show is 8 pm Friday, Dec. 30, at The Drake Bar, 77 W. Broadway. Admission is $15 at the door.