New Year, New Music

Between pandemic and economic pressures, the live music industry enters 2023 on an uncertain footing. The recent Ticketmaster-Taylor Swift ticket meltdown only makes matters worse. And locally, Eugene turns the page on 2022 having lost one major music venue for emerging artists, Sessions Music Hall. That said, there’s still plenty of live music to be heard around town on New Year’s Eve.

Most notably, Portland-based rock band and long-time favorite of Eugene audiences, Floater, presents their version of Pink Floyd’s classic record Animals at the McDonald Theatre. Floater will also perform, in its entirety, Alter, released in 2002, a favorite from their own catalog on that album’s 20th anniversary; 9 pm, $25 advance, $30 door, all-ages.

Nostalgia continues when southern Oregon Led Zeppelin tribute act Living Loving Led takes over WOW Hall with The Fabulous Del Monte Bros featuring Bishop Mayfield; 8 pm, $25. Stay in downtown Eugene for some of Eugene’s best indie rock when Glazier and Egotones perform with Mothra and Jowls at John Henry’s; 9 pm; free; 21+.

For dancing, look no further than The Big Dirty and Glam NYE with The Glamazons and DJ Jon “Supa J” kicking off at 9 pm; $5 advance, $8 door; 21+. There’s also New Queer’s Eve Dance Party at Spectrum bar hosted by Lyta Blunt and Uranus the Fool; 9 pm, $15, 21+; champagne toast included with price of admission.

Elsewhere, the eclectic Portland band World’s Finest play alongside local jazz-influenced jam rockers Spunj at Whirled Pies; 9 pm, $24 advance, $30 door, 21+.

At Mac’s Nightclub and Restaurant, located inside the Vet’s Club on Willamette, take in Darline Jackson’s “My Band” for eclectic pop covers; 8 pm, $10 advance, $15 door, 21+. In the ballroom at the Vet’s Club there’s energetic funk and soul from SoulStruck; 9:30 pm, $10 advance, $15 door, 21+. Tickets for both Darline Jackson and SoulStruck are $20.

Head over to the Whiteaker neighborhood for Old Nick’s 7th Annual New Year’s Eve Speakeasy Party with electro-swing performances, craft and art vendors, complimentary hors d’oeuvres and cake by Black Blossom Bakery. Festivities conclude with a champagne toast and ball drop; $7 advance, $13 door with costume, $15 door, no costume; 21+.

Enlarge Sara B3 & 45 RPM Soul Revue

Over at Sam Bond’s, there’s classic soul, R&B and Motown covers from a trio of local favorites Sara B3 & 45 RPM Soul Revue supported by Eugene indie rockers Ferns and The Service Call; 9 pm, $10, 21+.

Keep dancing at Blairally Vintage Arcade, also in the Whit, with the ’90s vs ’00s New Year’s Eve Bash with DJ Mandy Mac at 10 pm; $6, 21+. At Territorial Vineyards & Wine Company there’s the Geezer NYE Party with Skip Jones & The Spirit of New Orleans for rock, R&B and Big Easy-style piano; 6 pm, free.

For something non-music related to do New Year’s Eve, eight of Eugene’s best standup comedians record a set of comedy at First National Taphouse, all part of the Best of Eugene Comedy 2022 showcase; 9 pm, free, 21+. Eugene Weekly Best of Eugene Best Comedian winner Jen Jay performs at the event.