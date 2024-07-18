Everything Hits the FairWell Stages

For the inaugural event in 2023, organizers landed country stars Zach Bryan as well as Willie Nelson & Family and had close to 40 other music acts. This year’s FairWell Festival has another stellar lineup with more than 40 soloists and bands gracing the festival’s three stages in Redmond for a three-day run that begins July 19. On Friday, bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings headlines the day on the main Deschutes Stage. Before him on the Deschutes stage is Jason Isbell (pictured) and The 400 Unit with their Southern rock vibe. Country-folk singer-songwriter Colter Wall is the headliner on the Crooked Stage. The folk group Caamp headlines Saturday’s acts on the Deschutes Stage, preceded by country music legend Leann Rimes, whose first hit song in 1996 (“Blue”) was recorded when she was 13 years old. The three-day festival ends Sunday night on the Deschutes Stage with alt-indie and country singer-songwriter Kasey Musgraves, preceded by psychedelic soul band Black Pumas. Whiskey Myers — a Texas-based rock band — headlines the Crooked Stage.

The Fairwell Festival is July 19 through 21 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond. Complete lineup, ticket and camping information is at FairWellFestival.com.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email HP