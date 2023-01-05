Cutting Natural Gas: The Right Thing To Do

In 2007 I was vice-chair of the first Eugene Sustainability Commission. We were charged with advising the City Council on sustainability measures and helping to execute the recommendations of the 2005/2006 Sustainable Business Initiative.

One of the concerns several members of the commission had at the time was whether future city councils would have the courage to keep up the fight against climate change. We realized that there would be political push-back against some sustainability initiatives in the future as opponents fought to maintain the status quo. Unfortunately, our concerns proved prescient.

As I witness the concerted pressure by NW Natural, a few affected businesses and their expensive communications consultants to undermine sustainability efforts, I am reminded of all of the hours that concerned Eugene citizens have dedicated to the work of preserving our planet for future generations. These people will not gain materially from their hard work, but they do it because it’s the right thing to do. I am also not surprised that those who seek to profit from despoiling our environment are fighting tooth and nail to increase their profits at the expense of our children. Unfortunately, we have seen this scenario again and again.

I urge the Eugene City Council to have the courage to do the right thing and move to ban new natural gas hook-ups in Eugene.

David Funk

Eugene