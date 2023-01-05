Get Over It, LTD Drivers

Regarding “Exhausted, Disrespected” (EW, 12/16) on LTD bus drivers: I’m not advocating for grueling conditions, but I am saying that resilience, creativity and stamina, along with sheer will and intelligence aimed at improving these conditions, is what humanitarian progress is all about. Life, basically.

Quit yer bitchin’ and seriously reflect on the work ethic that got your soggy ass to where it is today. You’ve been given a voice to reveal your immaturity. More power to you!

Jo Anne Ryan

Eugene