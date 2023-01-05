Let’s ‘Ac-cent-tchu-ate The Positive’

Loved the article about Tanya Bucierka (12/29) and the work she is doing in Ukraine. She reminds us that the war in Ukraine is still going on and needs everybody’s support, and she is living proof of that.

A comment she made resonated with me, and I’ll let you decide if it resonates with you: “Because civilians in Ukraine can’t own guns, gun violence is not a thing in Ukraine.” What an interesting concept.

Also, in Slant: “It also doesn’t take long to realize how fortunate we are to be living peacefully here in the Willamette Valley.” In the words of Johnny Mercer, we should “accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative.”

Thank you EW for your support of your community!

Marion Sproul

Eugene