Growing up in a world so twisted not to wonder or shock or amaze

Our fires spread quick with no one to put them out, we’re setting our world ablaze

We can take one look at our gracious land and apologize for our wrongdoings, but apologies won’t do, we need hope to come through, because all we’re doing to the world is ruining

Even then before my time, it was poverty and sickness no doubt

But know as I talk you need to know what this has all been about

Hatred and crimes have broken our century, if we take a closer look

To fix our mistakes we need to learn to stop going by the book

I grew up in a world so twisted no wonder or shock or amaze

The fire took us out one by one, by setting our hearts ablaze

Sarah Bloomer, age 13

Eugene