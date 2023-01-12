Even New York Needs Better Newspapers

More proof that small newspapers are desperately needed in the modern media landscape: Newly elected New York Republican Congressman George Santos turns out to be a complete fraud. How is it that in sophisticated New York, a major world media capital, it was a tiny local paper, the barely breathing North Shore Leader, that broke the story? Can anyone imagine The Register-Guard uncovering a scandal like that? Now this outrageous grifter sits in the U.S. House and all the fabled New York media newspapers, blogs, TV and radio stations failed to uncover this travesty.

Perhaps the Weekly could become the local muckraker of record. Or let’s get serious about turning the RG over to the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communications.

Rene Tihista

Springfield