Events to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.

Photo from the Library of Congress

As we pause on Jan. 16 to reflect on the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., it is prudent to note that the march to justice never ends for people in the BIPOC communities. For every significant step forward (U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who took office in 2022), there are the continued evil-spirited efforts at voter suppression that have marked the last two election cycles. On it goes. Still, Martin Luther King Day — from its call to service to its joy of fellowship in marches — offers a chance at rejuvenation and hope. Eugene Weekly hopes you are able to participate in the varied local events, note the significant steps forward and acknowledge the hard work that still needs to be done.

Local events to commemorate MLK start 5:30 pm Thursday, Jan. 12, with a celebration of King’s legacy at Lane Community College, 4000 E. 30th Ave., Building 19, room 224. The featured speaker is Ivory A. Toldson. On Jan. 13, HONEY Inc. hosts a 5:30 pm celebration at Venue 252, 252 Lincoln Street with Pastor Kim McGrew the keynote speaker. On the holiday itself, Jan. 16, the 41st Annual Martin Luther King Commemoration at Oregon State University begins with the Peace Breakfast at 9:30 am at CH2M Hill Alumni Center, followed by a peace march to the Student Experience Center Plaza. Springfield’s MLK March for Justice and Equality begins at 1 pm at the Springfield Justice Center, 230 4th Street, followed by music and a celebration at Springfield High School. And the annual MLK March sponsored by the Eugene-Springfield NAACP (“Back to the Streets: Resiliency and the Audacity of Joy”) starts at 10:30 am at Autzen Stadium and ends at the Hult Center.