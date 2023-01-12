Please Become Eugene Daily

The Register-Guard has been stripped of a large percentage of what makes a daily newspaper relevant in a community. People are dropping their subscriptions like wild, all disappointed that the quality and substance of the paper continue to decline precipitously.

Losing the editorial page, with its syndicated columns and letters to the editor, was the final nail in the coffin of this now skeleton of a so-called daily newspaper. Increasing the days that there is no paper and the days there is no print edition has added insult to injury for the readers.

We have been one of the last hold-out subscribers, but no more.

Our vibrant city deserves a quality daily. As a quality weekly, your morphing into a daily would be a gift to all folks of the area and, I suspect, a very successful venture for the Eugene Weekly.

Bill Winkley

Eugene