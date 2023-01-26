Eugene’s A Friendly Place To Live

I moved to Eugene six years ago from a large city in the Southwest.

Immediately, I was impressed with the friendliness of the Willamette Valley. Whether walking around, riding my bike, or sitting in a park, I was greeted by a smile, hello, good morning, but always a smile and welcoming eye contact.

My daughter Amy said it best of our former home: “There, people are struggling and mostly they show it. They make less eye contact, smile less and don’t seem as happy. Here, we have the same struggles, but we seem to handle them in stride and enjoy life more.”

I continue to receive warm and welcoming messages and I feel very much at home here. Thank you, Eugene, and the Willamette Valley. We share a wonderful community, and it starts with a smile!

Mike Fassel

Eugene