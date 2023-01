I’m glad the city will lower itself to reusing an older building for City Hall. There is no other location at this point, since they tore down the old one, now an ugly parking lot. Wondering if the bus line will be rerouted to pass by, too. Some of us old farts can’t walk blocks to and from.

From the photo it looks like the place needs a good cleaning, at the very least.

Robin Bloomgarden

Eugene