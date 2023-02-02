The Shedd Has Long Supported Black Musicians

When the late, great and beloved Ray Charles gave his magnificent rendition of “America The Beautiful” on Oct. 28, 2001, in Game 2 of the World Series, was he guilty of “cultural appropriation”? Of course not! Utter balderdash.

Your Slant column Jan. 26 suggests that The Shedd’s recent repeat performance of Siri Vik’s powerful tribute to Billie Holiday’s musical magic was “tone deaf” and seen by some locals as “white supremacy.” Please!

Great music belongs to the ages, for all races, creeds and cultures to embrace and reimagine. It reawakens and stirs the soul. To sully this with woke virtue-signaling is a disservice to fairness.

The Shedd has, to name just a few, brought us Taj Mahal, Winton Marsalis, Ruth Brown, Odetta, B.B. King, the Campbell Brothers, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Audra McDonald and Regina Carter. Over decades.

More “perfect pitch” than “tone deaf,” to be honest.

Scott Bartlett

Eugene