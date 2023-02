Regarding Siri Vik’s performance of Billie Holiday’s music, can someone explain to me the defining limits of “cultural appropriation”? Who decides? Just wondering, because some replication of another’s culture, e.g. taiko drumming or observing the Day of the Dead, seem to me to be a sincere compliment. Is a non-indigenous totem pole such a bad thing?

This is a serious question.

Patricia Spicer

Eugene