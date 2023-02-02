In Slant Jan. 26, you agreed with voices who called out The Shedd for cultural appropriation because Siri Vik covered music by Billie Holiday. So, it’s off-limits to honor someone’s music now? Really?

Is it appropriation when Christians dream of a “White Christmas” because it was written by a Jew, Irving Berlin? Did my grandson cross the line by learning to play “The Entertainer” by Scott Joplin on his piano? Are Black Americans appropriating British culture if they cover a Beatles song?

Is Motown music or Dixieland jazz off limits to performers in much of the world? What music is OK for a symphony orchestra to play? Who is allowed to play music written by Bob Dylan, a Nobel Prize winner? I guess Jimi Hendrix should have left “All Along the Watchtower” to a white man. I think Eugene Weekly needs to apologize for trying to be the morality police. Thanks, Shedd, and other venues for bringing our community quality entertainment without censorship.

Richie Weinman

Eugene