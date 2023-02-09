Support Women’s Freedom And Democracy In Iran

On Sept. 16, Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish-Iranian woman who was visiting relatives in Tehran, was arrested. Her crime? A few strands of her hair were showing from under her scarf. She was subsequently taken into custody, where she was repeatedly beaten, her head was struck to the wall several times. She ended up in coma and died a few days later.

Her death prompted widespread demonstrations all over Iran. People came out chanting “Woman, life, freedom,” and demanding regime change, the establishment of democracy and a secular government. The Islamic Republic has responded brutally to the protests that are continuing.

More than 20,000 people have been jailed, tortured and starved since then. Seven hundred people have been shot dead, including more than 70 children. Several people have been publicly executed since September.

People of Iran are showing unprecedented courage in the face of repression and brutality, and as Americans we have a moral duty to help them.

A bipartisan bill called the Mahsa Act (HR 589) has been re-introduced in the U.S. House. The Iranian-American community is asking fellow Americans to call their representatives and demand support for the Mahsa Act, which will put sanctions on the leaders of the Islamic Republic who are committing gross human rights violations in Iran.

Fellow freedom-loving Americans, we need your help to free Iranians from tyranny and help secure a better world for Ukraine, Israel, Yemen and the rest of the world by encouraging your representative to support the Mahsa Act.

Rebecca DesPrez

Springfield