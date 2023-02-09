Photo by Jill Genereux

Let’s face it, says Leigh Anne Jasheway, not everyone is entranced with the spirit of Valentine’s Day. Some would like to give the day, and romance, a good stiff arm, if not ignore it altogether. However, as Jasheway notes, a person’s genuine affection for animals can take center stage on Valentine’s Day, and “people love to tell stories about their animals,” she adds. It is in that spirit that Tails of Love — A Storytelling Event came to be. Jasheway — author, comedian and motivational speaker — is the host, and 10 other speakers will tell of their enduring love for their animals, be they dogs, cats, pigs, rabbits, horses or chickens. Tail-tellers include local author Melissa Hart, Debbie Williamson-Smith, aka Holly GoSlugly, and EW Editor Camilla Mortensen. The more varied the array of animals whose stories are told the better, Jasheway says. She hopes for a balance of sad, funny and inspiring stories that will make the audience members think of their love for their animals. Jasheway also will read excerpts from her book The Dog’s Guide to Human(kind).

Tails of Love, A Storytelling Event — a benefit for the Greenhill Humane Society — is 5 to 7 pm Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sam Bond’s Garage, 407 Blair Blvd. You are encouraged to come early to get a seat. $20.

