Flutestock Moves to Springfield

Photo courtesy of Flutestock

A new home with the same peaceful family vibe, Flutestock comes to Springfield for its three-day run beginning July 26. The festival began in 2017 at the Elkton Community Education Center to celebrate the soothing and peaceful sounds of the Native American flute. Flutestock spent five of the next seven years (two years off for the pandemic) establishing a foothold in the Pacific Northwest. “It was great for the first five years,” says Alby Thoumsin, Flutestock’s founder. “We were grateful. The center put us on the map.” Flutestock, however, was outgrowing its Elkton home, and Thoumsin adds that festival-goers were hoping Flutestock could move closer to the I-5 corridor. Enter Island Park in Springfield. “The fact that we are in Springfield has been well received,” Thoumsin says. “We’re expecting a pretty good crowd. We’re going to be a much more exposed event.” It’s the same family-friendly Flutestock as ever, Thoumsin notes. Among the headline flute players are Sherrie Davis Morningstar (pictured), Tommy Grave, Rona Yellowrobe and Timothy J.P. Gomez. There will also be Aztec dancing from Huehca Omeyocan, open mic opportunities, workshops, artisans and flute makers selling their instruments.

Flutestock is July 26 through 28 at Island Park in Springfield, 200 West B Street. The festival is 9 am to 10 pm Friday and Saturday, 9 am to 3 pm Sunday. Admission is FREE, though there are costs for some of the workshops. More information is at FluteStock.org.

