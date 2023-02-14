Hold on Tight, We’re Going for a Ride

Break out your cowboy boots because bulls are ready to buck! Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Unleash the Beast is coming to Matthew Knight Arena Feb. 17-18.

Back in 1992, 20 bull riders broke away from the traditional rodeo and PBR was born. The founders decided that bull riding deserved to stand alone. And so it did. Now, more than 500 bull riders participate in PBR. And with more than 200 events each year, the riders are televised nationally.

As the No. 2 bull rider in the world, Andrew Alvidrez describes this experience as “living the dream.” He has been riding bulls since he was 8 years old and started in the PBR in 2015, but “didn’t start making a hard run til 2018.”

The world’s top bull riders will face off against the rankest bucking bulls. Each rider must only touch the bull with their riding hand, while the other hand remains in the air. The goal is to hang on for eight seconds.

“Whenever I’m nodding my head, and I’m on the back of that bull for 8 seconds, that’s what it’s all about,” Alvidrez says . “It’s the best feeling in the world.”

In this two-day event, 30 athletes will compete on a bull in rounds one and two. Also, 10 more competitors are invited and must register a score advancing them to the second round. The 12 highest scores from both rounds will continue on to the championship round and each will ride another bull. Eugene will host this event for the first time since 2016.

This extreme sport has gained international athletes that compete in the U.S.’ world’s bull riding tour. And it all leads up to the PBR World Finals.

“We’re here to win,” Alvidrez says.

Matthew Knight Arena hosts PBR: Unleash the Beast Feb.17 and Feb. 18. For tickets and more info, visit PBR.com/tickets or Ticketmaster.